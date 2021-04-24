‘Loveyatri’ actor Warina Hussain quits social media





Warina Hussain, who debuted in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in ‘Loveyatri’ announced today that she is making a ‘departure’ from social media.

Warina Hussain made the announcement on her Instagram profile, she wrote, “Peace out. I remember reading somewhere that you don’t have to announce your departure because this isn’t an airport. But I’ll do so for my friends and fans, whose love has always been my strength. This is my last social media post but my team will continue to manage my account so you can stay up to date on my work. Lots of love – Alien.”

She captioned the post, “In Aamir sir’s language, dropping the pretence.”

Recently, Aamir Khan also announced his exit from social media.

Meanwhile, Warina Hussain fans are heartbroken to read the news. One fan wrote, “Biggest sad news for me????.” Another fan wanted to know, “Why r u leaving ????????.”

Warina’s announcement comes days after she shared pictures from her Gulmarg vacation. She captioned a picture of herself in snow-clad surroundings with hinted about her departure. The actress wrote, “one day I will stop posting vacation pictures but today is not that day ???? check out India’s first igloo café ??????.”

On the work front, Warina Hussain will be next seen in Dhiraj Kotkar’s ‘The Incomplete Man’.