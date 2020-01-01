Lovebirds Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor share a kiss on New Year





Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated New Year in Goa. The couple welcomed New Year with a passionate kiss. Malaika is seen kissing his boyfriend and actor on his cheeks.

The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress took to her Instagram and captioned it as, “Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020”

Malaika accompanied Amrita Arora, her husband Shakeel Ladak, actor Kim Sharma and other friends to Goa. Later Arjun Kapoor joined the group.

Amrita took to Instagram to share a picture from their New Year party. She captioned the picture, “Goa Times.” In the photo, Malaika looked sexy in a black bralette with metallic pants. She is paired with a Native-American headgear.

In one of the boomerangs she posted, the actress can be seen chilling on the poolside. She also captioned one of her pictures as, “Create, don’t hate.” as she posed in a warbonnet.



