Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif secretly engaged?





Gossip mills churned that Bollywood secret lovebirds, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got engaged in a secret Roka ceremony. Though there is not any official confirmation on the report, netizens started to send in congratulatory messages.

Various comments are posted on social media about their engagement.

After the news went viral, Viral Bhayani shared a post and wrote, “Hmmmm there are engagement rumours that they had a Roka ceremony. Will wait for an official announcement till then it remains a rumour. #vickykaushal #katrinakaif”.

However, Katrina Kaif’s team totally denied the news and Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal also said ‘it’s not true’.

A few months ago, Harshvardhan Kapoor confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are dating. He was quoted, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it”

Recently, the rumoured couple was spotted at ‘Shershaah’ screening.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be jetted off to Russia with Salman Khan for ‘Tiger 3’ shooting.