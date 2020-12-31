Lovebirds Sidharth-Kiara, Ishaan-Ananya flies off for New Year vacation





Bollywood lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday flies off the country for New Year celebration. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Sidharth and Kiara have not yet declared their love in public but the couple often spotted together. They headed to Maldives for a romantic gateway. Ishaan and Ananya also headed to the same destination on Wednesday morning.

When Kiara was asked about Sidharth on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the actress replied, “Whenever I talk about my personal life it will be when I’m married.” Kapil said, “Let’s clap for the guy who will get married to you. We can only send you good wishes for now.”



However, Akshay Kumar interfered, “Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl with principles),” he said.

Meanwhile, Ishaan and Ananya also not yet expressed their emotions for one another in public but lately they arrived together for Katrina Kaif’s Christmas party.





