Lovebirds Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal move in together





Bollywood’s lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal moved in together ahead of their wedding. The couple was supposed to get married this year but due to coronavirus pandemic, they postponed their wedding. Now, the couple has decided to move in together to spend some quality time together.

For the past few months, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were on house hunting spree. After extensive search they settled on their love nest which is sea-facing apartment.

Richa opened up about her new house, she said that it is quiet and has a beautiful sea view. The actress also added that the lease of her previous apartment was already expired in March, however, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, she couldn't shift to a new place. They started house hunting in August.

Talking about her new house, Richa Chadha stated, "We wanted peace and this place, which is close to the sea, is in a neighbourhood full of retired people. Unlike Bandra and Andheri, which are crawling with paparazzi, it is more secluded and affords some privacy. I don’t have to dress up to go to the gym, or to run errands."

Sharing house with Ali, Richa commented, “He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to take decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, specially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with.”

She further said that Ali is adjusting to her two pet dogs. “Also, Ali is not used to pets and one of them is scared of him. Even he is adjusting to them,” she said.