Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt reunite for an ad





Bollywood lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt reconciled for an advertisement. Pictures from their shoot are doing the round on net. Alia Bhatt was dressed in a green salwar suit and pink dupatta while the ‘Barfi’ actor seen wearing white tee and pant.

Three pictures were shared. On shows the actors posing with director Gauri Shinde, the second and third one shows Alia and Ranbir sitting in an autorickshaw.

On big screen, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

Lately, the teaser of Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’was released and it received huge accolades. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is based on author S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film is slated for July 30, 2021 release. Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR.