Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt jet off to NYC to ring in New Year





To ring in New Year, lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt flew off to New York. The couple was spotted at Mumbai airport last night.

The ‘Barfi’ actor looked cool in a grey tee and light brown pants with white sneakers. While the ‘Raazi’ actor looked chic in her denim look. She donned box jeans with a denim jacket over a white tee. Alia completed her look with brown shoes and a red bag.

Alia Bhatt is now very much part of the Kapoor family. She attended Kapoor’s annual Christmas brunch with beau Ranbir Kapoor.

The couple is going strong for quite sometime and they are speculated to tie the knot soon.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’. This is their first film together.

As New Year is round the corner, apart from Alia and Ranbir, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor with son Taimur and Karisma Kapoor whisked off to Switzerland to welcome 2020.