See Photos: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt head to Goa

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Monday, 14th December 2020,07:12


Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are heading to Goa for a romantic gateway. The ‘Brahmastra’ couple was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. Both of them were dressed casually.

While the ‘Sanju’ actor donned a blue check shirt with matching blue denim teamed with a winter jacket, the ‘Raazi’ actor sported an olive green trousers, short tank top and a slim jacket. She tied her hair in a ponytail. Both wore mask as a protective measure. Both were seen interacting to the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt recently returned from Hyderabad after wrapping up the shoot of SS Rajamouli's RRR.

ranbir kapoor
alia and ranbir
alia and ranbir


