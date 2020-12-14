See Photos: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt head to Goa





Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are heading to Goa for a romantic gateway. The ‘Brahmastra’ couple was spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. Both of them were dressed casually.

While the ‘Sanju’ actor donned a blue check shirt with matching blue denim teamed with a winter jacket, the ‘Raazi’ actor sported an olive green trousers, short tank top and a slim jacket. She tied her hair in a ponytail. Both wore mask as a protective measure. Both were seen interacting to the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt recently returned from Hyderabad after wrapping up the shoot of SS Rajamouli's RRR.







