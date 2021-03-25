Lovebirds Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor get cozy at a party





Bollywood’s lovebirds Malaika Arora ad Arjun Kapoor attended a party together and the duo gets intimate at the party. Picture of the couple getting intimate at the party is doing the round on net.

In the picture, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor wrapped his arms around Malaika as were chilling on the couch with Karan Johar. Malaika Arora was dressed in a red co-ord set while Arjun Kapoor casually dressed in a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Manish Malhotra and Gauri Khan were among those who attended Amrita Arora’s house party on Wednesday evening.

Gauri Khan was clicked by the paparazzi as she made to the party dressed in a black jumpsuit and high heels.

Malaika and Arjun are going steady in their relationship. The couple has come open about their relationship. On Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 6’, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ admitted her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika said that she likes Arjun this way or that way.

Arjun Kapoor admitted his relationship with Malaika, the actor commented, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he gets married.

"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The former couple, who have a 16-year-old son Arhaan together, have remained on cordial terms even after their divorce.