Lovebirds Malaika, Arjun step out to celebrate Christmas together





Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor celebrated Christmas together. Malaika looked deadly gorgeous in a red outfit and red lipstick. Her son Arhaan Khan also accompanied her for the Christmas celebration. The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress was clicked with her boyfriend when they arrived for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas bash. The 'Panipat' actor looked handsome in a jacket and denims.

Malaika posed for the paparazzi and she holds a red heart shaped bag. While her son Arhaan sports a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Apart from Kareena’s Christmas party, Malaika and Arjun also attended the former’s mother, Joyce Polycarp's Christmas party hosted at her residence. Son Arhaan Khan was also spotted.

The ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor looked dapper in a black sweatshirt with matching denims while Malaika was dressed in a dark blue short jumpsuit.

The party was also attended by Malaika’s sister Amrita, husband Shakeel Ladak and kids.





















