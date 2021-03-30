Lovebirds Malaika-Arjun, Rhea-Karan enjoy Holi in a resort









Bollywood lovebirds, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor whished off to luxurious resort in Alibaug to spend Holi together. The couple was joined by couple Rhea Kapoor and her boyfriend Karan Boolani, Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Misra and others.

The couples enjoyed good food and workouts and spend quality time with their loved ones. Earlier, Malaika took to her Instagram account to share a video of Arjun skipping by the poolside. She captioned the video, “Let’s do this (sic).”

Arjun and Malaika enjoyed delicious crab and prawn delicacies from Rhea Kapoor's kitchen, "Chef Rhea, you killed with the food," wrote the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor along with a picture of Rhea.

Malaika shared picture of the dish made by Rhea with the caption, “#rheamade Rhea Kapoor ur bloody awesome chef (sic).”

Arjun Kapoor admitted his relationship with Malaika, the actor commented, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he gets married.

"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The former couple, who have a 16-year-old son Arhaan together, have remained on cordial terms even after their divorce.













