Lovebirds KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty return from New Year vacation





After a romantic gateway in Thailand, lovebirds Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul returned from Thailand vacation. Athiya and Rahul has been dating for quite sometime and going strong. The couple was snapped at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport as they returned from their holiday.

The rumoured lovebirds celebrated New Year with friends like Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal and The Dapper Label founder Usaamah Siddique in Thailand.

Pictures from their vacation also did the round on net. KL Rahul are going strong with the actress and he has also got the approval from Athiya’s parents, Suneil Shetty and Mana Shetty.

Suneil Shetty said in an interview to The Times Of India, said that he is extremely fond of his kids’ partners. While Athiya is dating Rahul, the actor's son Ahan Shetty is seeing Tania Shroff for many years now.

“We (he and wife Mana Shetty) love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy,” he said.



“I love Ahan’s girlfriend and I love whom Athiya is seeing. I do not have a problem with that, Mana doesn’t have a problem with that and they are happy… We are blessed that they are from brilliant families and so humble and fit into the family like gloves,” he said.

