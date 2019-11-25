Lovebirds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to ring in New Year together





According to the latest buzz, Vicky Kaushal is planning a romantic gateway with his rumored girlfriend and actress Katrina Kaif on New Year’s Eve. The ‘Uri-The Surgical Strike’ actor might be tight-lipped about his brewing romance with Katrina Kaif but reports and pictures suggest they are couple.

Another report claimed that Vicky is quite serious about Katrina and he is willing to express his feelings for the actress.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky’s dating rumour first sparked off when they were snapped together at this year’s Diwali party. Sometime back, on celebrity talk show 'Koffee with Karan season 6', when host Karan Johar said the actor that Katrina would love to work with him and that she thinks that they would look good together. To which the highly excited actor responded, "I was surprised she knows about my existence."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently is shooting for Shoojit Sircar's ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ where he will be seen in the the titular role. While Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’. The shooting of the film is undergoing in Mumbai. In ‘Sooryavanshi’, Katrina will play Akshay Kumar’s wife. Sooryavanshi is slated to hit theatres on March 27, 2020.