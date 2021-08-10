Lovebirds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal attend ‘Shershaah’ screening, fans in awe





Rumoured lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended the special screening of ‘Shershaah’ and fans and media stationed outside gave a big shout to the charming couple.

As soon as the video of the couple entering the venue surfaced on net, the die-hard fans of the couple left suitable comments. “They’re made in heaven. Vicky is so handsome. Katy deserves all the love and success,” one wrote. Another called them the “hottest pair of Bollywood,” while a third said, “most loved couple Victrina.”

A few months ago, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor had confirmed Vicky and Katrina’s relationship in a Zoom interview. He said, “Vicky and Katrina are together. This is true. Will I get in trouble for saying this? I do not know.”

The couple has been dating for over two years now but has been tight-lipped about their love affair. Couple of times, the ‘Uri’ actor was spotted outside the actress’s house.

In a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Vicky was asked if he is dating Katrina, to which he replied, “I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting.”

To Mid-Day, he had said that dating is a 'beautiful feeling', and that he respects that the paparazzi is just doing their job. He further added, "I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’ co-starring Akshay Kumar. She has ‘Phone Bhoot’, an untitled venture with South star Vijay Deverakonda and announced ‘Jee Le Zara’ with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The road trip film will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently busy with Aditya Dhar’s ‘The Immortal Ashwattham’ alongside Sara Ali Khan. He will next be seen in ‘Sardar Udham Singh’ that is based on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter. Vicky Kaushal is also shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’ in which he will essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.