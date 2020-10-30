Lovebirds Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar return from Goa Holiday





It’s not official that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are couple. The lovebirds return from Goa holiday together. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport walking hand-in-hand.

Gauahar Khan looked chic in an all-white look, with a brown belt. She neatly tied her hair. While Zaid wore a printed black T-shirt and denims. The looked quite comfortable and also obliged to the media.

For quite sometime, marriage speculation of Zaif and the former Bigg Boss winner’s are doing the round on net but the couple did not admit or deny the rumour.

Ismail Darbar confirmed that his son is in love with Gauahar Khan. He also divulged that Zaid confesses his feeling about Gauahar to his step mother Ayesha.

Ismail Darbar said, “Bahut tareef kar raha tha Gauahar ki”. The music composer accepts they are couple. When asked about it, he replied, “Yes, he did.”

During his conversation, Ismail said that he would have no objection if Zaid gets married to Gauahar. “If Zaid and Gauahar get married, why won't I give aashirwad to Gauahar? If Zaid wants to marry her, why would I object? Zaid is nearly 29, he knows what he's doing. In fact, that's exactly what Ayesha told him. She told him that if he's happy we're happy too, and he is old enough to decide what's good for him,” he added further.

Earlier, Gauahar neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Zaid. Addressing her rumoured relationship with Zaid, she said, "It's fine guys. You can keep guessing. Some things are personal. As long as you see two people or four people or more happy, it's fine. Let's not judge or put a tag. Let's enjoy and spread happiness."

Their close sources confirmed that they are dating. Both spend quality time with one another. He is 12 years younger than Gauahar.

Zaid Darbar is a professional dancer and he also featured in a music video 'The Chamiya Song' with Dwayne Bravo and Shakti Mohan.

Recently, he shared an adorable picture with Gauahar Khan on his Instagram account. He wrote a sweet caption, "Her soul is sweet."