Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar celebrates two yrs of togetherness





Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar celebrated two years of togetherness. Shibani took to her Instagram account to announcing their second anniversary. "730 not out @faroutakhtar”, she captioned a lovely picture with Farhan.

The couple will be tying the knot by year-end and Farah Akhtar’s father and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar spilled the beans on his son’s wedding.

“I have just heard it from you. I was with Farhan on his birthday, which was the day before yesterday. He didn’t tell me anything about this. But you never know, children can be very secretive,” Javed Akhtar told The Times Of India in an interview. He also showered praise on Shibani and said, “I have met her many times. She is a very sweet girl.”

“The plan is to get married towards the year-end, after the release of Farhan’s next, Toofan. But they might spring a surprise by tying the knot earlier than that. The final date is yet to be decided but Farhan and Shibani have begun preparations for the big day,” a source was quoted as saying.

In March 2019, Farhan conforms dating Shibani with a romantic post. “I don’t know if you find love or love finds you. Either way, it’s a gift from the universe.” Shibani and Farhan also shared a picture where they can be seen wearing rings on their fingers and holding hands and soon Twitter was congratulating them on their “engagement”.

Shibani told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I don’t feel anything about that (rumours of dating and marriage) at all. We are putting out what we put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it’s not something ‘uncovered’ kind of. I just post what I want to, it’s as simple there’s no strategy or trying to send out a message in any way...”

“I expect people to understand from the pictures. I think a picture speaks a thousand words. When I post something, it’s there for the people to see. I don’t think you need to write a caption or say something; it’s there in the picture(s). Whatever is there is what you want to take and make from it… I don’t think we are going out about to hide anything or announce anything. It is what it is,” she added.

Farhan officially separated from celebrity hairstylist wife Adhuna Bhabani in 2016. They have two daughters together.