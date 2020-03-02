Lovebirds Arjun, Malaika spotted outside a restaurant





Arjun Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora treated themselves with chocolate cake after the lovebirds failed to get table for them. Unable to find a table, the duo took parcel home. The paparazzi clicked them while they were making an exit from the restaurant.

For the dinner date, Arjun was wearing a simple Navy blue tee pairing it with olive green pants, rounding his look with a cap and a pair of black sunnies. On the other hand, Malla was seen wearing a plain white cut-out dress sans makeup, she looked pretty with open hair.

Malaika and Arjun are going steady in their relationship. The couple has come open about their relationship. On Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 6’, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress admitted her relationship with the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor. She said that she likes Arjun this way or that way.

Arjun Kapoor too admitted his relationship with Malaika, the actor commented, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity," he said while admitting to his love for her.

However, Arjun dismissed marriage rumours, saying he would let the world know whenever he gets married.

"I am not getting married. If I am getting married I will speak about it openly. There is no reason for me to hide it. It is not something I can hide from people. If I am not hiding anything now, why will I hide my marriage?" Arjun told PTI.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, Arjun said that there is no pressure on him from his family members to get married to Malaika. “The thing is, a lot of my family members realise that main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon. They stop telling me at a certain point. I have never let them down with the way I have conducted myself. They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side. I’ve always been a little more mature than I should have been,” he said.

“They also know that whenever I want to take a decision of that proportion, it will be taken keeping them in mind, not too soon or late, just when I feel it’s right,” he added.

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The ex-couple has a 16-year-old son Arhaan together. Post divorce, they have maintained a cordial relationship.