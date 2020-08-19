Lovebirds Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor visit Sanjay Leela Bhansali





Lately, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was spotted outside director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. Their joint visit sparks rumor of pairing up for Bhansali’s next.

Alia and Ranbir dressed in formal visited Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu. Both donned masks as a protective measures.

The couple will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukherjee’s upcoming film, ‘Brahmastra’.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is working with Bhansali in his film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and due to lockdown the shooting of the film halted.

“Once the lockdown reverses, Alia hopes to get back to working with Sanjay in his film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her visit was to figure out when they would go on the floors,” one of the sources informs us also adding that Sanjay has started some pre-production work on Gangubai… and that they have about 30% of the movie to shoot as of now.

Alia and Sanjay have apparently did not meet during lockdown but had communicated only via phone calls.

“So, Alia wanted to get a little more clarity on her upcoming films as she has to also shoot for Rajamouli’s RRR once he and the team are good to go,” the source adds.