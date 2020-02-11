Lovebirds Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor avoid each other?





Despite shooting at the same location, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor avoids each other. The couple has decided to keep their personal and professional life totally separate.

A recent report in Deccan Chronicle stated that Ranbir and Alia didn’t cross each other’s paths despite shooting at the same location.

Alia is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawdi’ while Ranbir Kapoor is absorbed in the shooting of ‘Shamshera’ at the Goregaon’s Film City studio. Despite shooting at the same location, she decided not to meet and remain strict professional. “The sets of the Yash Raj film Shamshera is on set No. one at Film City, while Bhansali has been filming with Alia at set No. 31 at the same studio. Both sets are not too far away, but both these actors are too professional to venture out of their domain to meet each other. Interestingly, Sanjay is the man who launched Ranbir as an actor after the latter was an assistant on the sets of the former’s film Black,” revealed the insider.

As per the latest report, the Kapoors and the Bhatts have finally fixed a wedding date for Ranbir and Alia’s wedding. They have decided for December wedding for Ranbir and Alia. The Kapoor have sent save the date requests to close ones. Their extended families are already informed.

The wedding will reportedly take place after the release of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama, ‘Brahmastra’ slated to release on December 4.

Preparations for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going in full swing. The ‘Raazi’ actor fits into the Kapoor parivaar very well. When Rishi Kapoor was undergoing cancer treatment in New York, she made frequent visit to New York. When Rishi returned to Mumbai after a year-long treatment, Alia Bhatt hosted a private bash. Lately, she attended Armaan Jain’s wedding with Ranbir and his mom Neetu Kapoor. The trio posed for the shutterbugs together and looked they are a family.