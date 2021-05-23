Lovebirds Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha tied the knot?





Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are going strong for quite sometime . The couple’s wedding keeps on postponing due to the pandemic. However, Ali’s latest post has sparked wedding rumours with his longtime love. The picture posted by the actor showed a mehendi hand. The hand is most probably of Richa. She is holding flowers in her hand which is decked with mehendi.

“Mohabbat. With doodle mehendi,” Ali captioned the photo. While he did not tag Richa, he often refers Richa as Mohabbat. No sooner he shared the post, fans started leaving comments. “@therichachadha @alifazal9 the cutest couple. May God bless you both,” one wrote, while another said, “@therichachadha we know.”

Predicting Ali and Richa got married, several congratulatory messages poured in. “@alifazal9 Bhaii nikaah to nhii kar liya naaa (brother, did you get married),” one fan asked. “Guddu bhaiya congratulations,” another wrote, making a reference to his character in the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur. “Mohabbat Mubarak Bhai jaan (congratulations on the love, brother),” a third said.

Esha Gupta dropped a heart emoji on the post, while Amyra Dastur commented, “Omg Omg Omggggggg.”

Richa and Ali were supposed to get married in April 2020 but it got delay due to Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Richa had said that they would be pushing their wedding to 2021. “So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend. Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year,” she said.

Talking about the delay, Ali had told Hindustan Times last year, “Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh (Everyone’s lives have been postponed, what’s a wedding in comparison)... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect.”