Lovebirds Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha finally moved in together





Lovebirds and Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have finally moved in together. The couple has been dating for quite sometime and due to pandemic, their marriage keeps on postponing. Now, the couple has moved in together.

"Richa and I have shifted together to a new place. We are setting up the house in the Mumbai monsoon. During the last lockdown, we were living separately," Ali Fazal said during an Instagram live with a radio channel.

Talking about the relationship the two share, the ‘Mirzapur’ actor said, "Richa has saved my mobile number with weird names on her phone. She calls me by names like 'baby' or 'sweetheart', she is allowed to call me by whatever name she wants." Hailing from north India, the actor is having his share of struggles during the incessant Mumbai rains.

He added, "We are setting up the house in the rain. There is water everywhere. During the monsoon in Mumbai, you can't escape getting wet. But I am always a winter guy. In Mumbai, we get 10 days of winter and we, the people from the north, are happy taking out our winter wear."

However, Ali’s latest post has sparked wedding rumours with his longtime love. The picture posted by the actor showed a mehendi hand. The hand is most probably of Richa. She is holding flowers in her hand which is decked with mehendi.

“Mohabbat. With doodle mehendi,” Ali captioned the photo. While he did not tag Richa, he often refers Richa as Mohabbat. No sooner he shared the post, fans started leaving comments. “@therichachadha @alifazal9 the cutest couple. May God bless you both,” one wrote, while another said, “@therichachadha we know.”

Predicting Ali and Richa got married, several congratulatory messages poured in. “@alifazal9 Bhaii nikaah to nhii kar liya naaa (brother, did you get married),” one fan asked. “Guddu bhaiya congratulations,” another wrote, making a reference to his character in the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur. “Mohabbat Mubarak Bhai jaan (congratulations on the love, brother),” a third said.

Esha Gupta dropped a heart emoji on the post, while Amyra Dastur commented, “Omg Omg Omggggggg.”

Richa and Ali were supposed to get married in April 2020 but it got delay due to Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Richa had said that they would be pushing their wedding to 2021. “So, it is only pragmatic to push the wedding to the coming year in the interest of everyone who would wish to attend. Let’s see when we are able to accept the new normal, then, we will decide on a date, maybe early next year,” she said.

Talking about the delay, Ali had told Hindustan Times last year, “Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh (Everyone’s lives have been postponed, what’s a wedding in comparison)... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect.”