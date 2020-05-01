Love you, Rishi Uncle! Alia Bhatt pays tribute





Alia Bhatt stands like a rock with Ranbir Kapoor during his tough period. From hospital to the burial ground and then back home, the ‘Raazi’ actor has been all through with her boyfriend. Hailing from the film industry, Alia Bhatt has always known Rishi Kapoor but after establishing relationship with Ranbir, she came more closer to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. She developed a special bond with them and often bonded with Rishi Kapoor over lunch, dinner and special occasions.

When Rishi Kapoor underwent treatment for cancer in the US, Alia Bhatt visited the charismatic actor several times. Pictures of her with Rishi also did not round on net. Rishi Kapoor was eager to see his son getting married but before it could happen, he passed away.

Now, the actress took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and his son Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also penned an emotional note.

She wrote, "What can I say. About this beautiful man... who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor... and though I have known him like that all my life... for the past two years, I have known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years, the love I have received from him is a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him... today probably most of us can say he is like family - because that's how he made you feel. Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!"

Alia shared a throwback picture of Rishi and Neetu and wrote, "Love you." Sharing a childhood picture of Ranbir with his father, she wrote, "Beautiful boys."