Love you forever and ever, Kajol mourns Ryan Stephen's death





Producer and close buddy of Kajol, producer Ryan Stephen passed away due to Covid-19 complications in Goa on Saturday and actress took to her Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to the ‘Devi’ producer.

Sharing a collage of the actor-producer duo, Kajol wrote, "Tell me there's a heaven, tell me that it's true, tell me there's a reason why I'm seeing what I do. Tell me there's a heaven where all those people go. Tell me they're all happy now. Please tell me that it's so.... Love you forever and ever Ryan Stephen. Friends for life and beyond remember?"

Apart from Kajol, other Bollywood celebrities mourned the untimely demise of the ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’ and ‘Devi’ producer.

Varun took to Instagram stories and wrote, "Rip Ryan" while Kiara Advani wrote, "Our dearest Ryan Gone Too Soon."

Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, "It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul .It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN." He reacted to Suparna Varma's tweet that read, "Life is cruel! But you were kind! @ryanmstephen thank you for your compassion in a ruthless world. I’m glad we undertook a journey on a few stories, the joy in writing them was because of you. You leave behind so many who loved you. Cook up a storm my friend. God bless yo"

Dia Mirza tweeted, "Heartbroken. One of the nicest human beings i’ve ever known." Farhan Akhtar posted on Twitter, "Saddened and shocked to hear about the passing of #RyanStephen. Gone too soon. Condolences to his family. RIP.

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri also paid tributes to Stephen on his Instagram handle. Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, which also produced 'Indoo Ki Jawani', paid homage to Stephen. "Today with a heavy heart we bid farewell to a dear one, #RyanStephen. You lived life with kindness & compassion, and will always be remembered. Keeping the loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace," a tweet by Emmay Entertainment read.

Actor-model Rahul Dev posted, "A friend over two decades, some delectable evenings over home baked cake & coffee. lost touch. a creative, kind hearted man. Can't believe Ryan's no more . Shall miss you champ. May the light be with you. Gone too soon #RyanStephen".

He is survived by his mother and sisters.