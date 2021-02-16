‘Love is a full-circle that we call home’, Dia Mirza on marrying Vaibhav Rekhi





On 15th February, Dia Mirza got married to businessman and financial investor Vaibhav Rekhi and the new bride shared lovely pictures from her wedding ceremony.



Sharing picture of taking saat pheras with her life partner, the ‘Thappad’ actress wrote, "Love is a full-circle that we call home".

She added, "And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you all. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

At the end of her post, she credited all those who made the beautiful moment of her life happen.

The couple wedded according to Hindu rituals in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding took place at Dia’s residence. The actress looked stunning in red Banarasi saree with matching ornaments while Vaibhav was dressed in white sherwani and turban.

After the wedding, the newly married couple stepped out for the paparazzi.