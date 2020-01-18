‘Love Aaj Kal’ trailer: Sara, Kartik, Arushi's love story is catchy





The trailer of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ helmed by Imtiaz Ali was released and it showed two love stories in different timelines. The 1990 love story saw of Kartik Aaryan and debutante Arushi Sharma’s school days love story. Kartik used to follow Arushi and the latter too loved him.

On the other hand is the present-day love story of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Kartik loves Sara and both have some intense love making scene. Sara is a career oriented girl for whom work comes first.

Sharing the trailer of Love Aaj Kal, the official Twitter handle of Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films wrote, "1990 se lekar 2020 tak, pyaar same hai, bas andaaz alag hai." And that's the exact feeling we had at the end of the 3-minute video - 2009 se lekar 2020 tak, story same hai, bas cast alag hai.

Love Aaj Kal has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and Imtiaz Ali. Ali joins hands with music composer Pritam again. The two have earlier collaborated on films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

'Love Aaj Kal' releases on Valentine’s Day, February 14.