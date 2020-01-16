‘Love Aaj Kal’ first poster: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan look passionate lovers





The first poster of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ was unveiled and it showed Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan immensely in love. The poster showed Sara lying over Kartik. While Kartik was asleep, Sara looks thoughtful. Their character is named Veer and Zoe.

Sharing the picture, Sara wrote: “Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow?”

Imtiaz also shared, “Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It’s in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKal.”

Kartik Aarya too shared the same poster with Hindi caption.

‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ is a sequel to Imtiaz Ali’s blockbuster movie, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ which starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepak Padukone.

The sequel has been shot in various places including Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan.