Looop Lapeta: Taapsee Pannu to romance Tahir Raj Bhasin





Taapsee Pannu’s next movie ‘Thappad’ is yet to hit the screen but the actress has already announced her next movie. It is a remake of German classic film, Run Lola Run and the thriller comedy is titled, ‘Loot Lapeta’. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on January 29, 2021.

Taapsee Pannu has been roped in by ace photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar for 'Loop Lapeta' and will be cast opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. The announcement was made by Atul on his Instagram handle in the morning.

His post read, “Next film announcement...!!! Ellipsis Entertainment is delighted to partner with Sony Pictures Films India to present a clutter-breaking, thriller-comedy for the new generation – "LOOOP LAPETA," an adaptation of the iconic German classic "Run Lola Run". ..This one's headlined by TAAPSEE PANNU and TAHIR RAJ BHASIN whom we're hugely excited to be working with! . Worldwide release on 29th January, 2021.”

Ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia will make his directorial debut with the film.

Sharing the information, Taapsee wrote, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, “LOOOP LAPETA”, an adaptation of the cult classic “Run Lola Run.” Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021! @tahirrajbhasin @sonypicturesin @ellipsisentertainment @bhatiaaakash @tanuj.garg @atulkasbekar @vivekkrishnani @Aayush_Blm #loooplapeta.”

Taapsee is known for doing unconventional role. She has also in her kitty ‘Shabaash Mithu’ where she is playing the role of cricketer Mithali Raj.

Talking about her choice of films, she recently told IANS, “How I stand for gender equality and women’s right has nothing to do with success, but everything to do with upbringing. I was never told that I am any less because I am a girl. I have a sister and, whether it is education, jobs or any other choice we made, in our house my parents never questioned it because we are girls. So the choice of films that I make is a reflection of my mindset. My audience sees my belief in my choices.”