Looking too young to be a mommy of 2, Shahid Kapoor on wife Mira

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Thursday, 18th February 2021,05:02


Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is smitten over wife Mira Rajput’s beauty and elegance. Lately, the star wife shared a promotional video on Samsung Airdresser on her social media handle in a pastel pink outfit and she looked absolutely stunning.

While sharing the ad, Mira Rajput wrote, A key to being a mom is to set the ground rules for safety and hygiene. My trusty Samsung #AirDresser steams, air-dries, disinfects and removes creases, quickly and easily. Having a safe and convenient alternative to repeatedly washing clothes is a boon for any busy millennial mom, especially in these times. @samsungindia

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor dropped a sweet comment on Mira’s post. He wrote, "Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2" with a heart icon.

This is not the first time the actor dropped comment on Mira’s post. When Mira shared a lovely picture from the Ga vacation with the caption, "Look for the magic in every moment," the actor commented: "I see it in your eyes."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two lovely kids, Misha and Zain.


Related Bollywood Pictures

Related Bollywood News

Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood Directory

Celebrities

Movies

Trending Articles

Social Media