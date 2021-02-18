Looking too young to be a mommy of 2, Shahid Kapoor on wife Mira





Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is smitten over wife Mira Rajput’s beauty and elegance. Lately, the star wife shared a promotional video on Samsung Airdresser on her social media handle in a pastel pink outfit and she looked absolutely stunning.

While sharing the ad, Mira Rajput wrote, A key to being a mom is to set the ground rules for safety and hygiene. My trusty Samsung #AirDresser steams, air-dries, disinfects and removes creases, quickly and easily. Having a safe and convenient alternative to repeatedly washing clothes is a boon for any busy millennial mom, especially in these times. @samsungindia

The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor dropped a sweet comment on Mira’s post. He wrote, "Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2" with a heart icon.

This is not the first time the actor dropped comment on Mira’s post. When Mira shared a lovely picture from the Ga vacation with the caption, "Look for the magic in every moment," the actor commented: "I see it in your eyes."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are parents to two lovely kids, Misha and Zain.