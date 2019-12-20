Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019: Deepika, Malaika, Taapsee sizzle at the red carpet





The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards was held in Mumbai and it was attended by who’s who of Bollywood. Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu and Yami Gautam sizzled at the red carpet.

Malaika Arora dazzled in a white gown paired with a blazer. The actress was honoured with the Fitness Icon of the Year award and also shook a leg to her hit dance number, Chaiyya Chaiyya as she arrived on stag to receive the trophy.

Ayushmann Khurrana arrived with wife Tahira Kashyap and won the Male Icon of the Year award at the event. While Ayushmann looked dapper in a black suit with a metallic overcoat, Tahira wore an ivory gown for the evening.

Taapsee Pannu, who looked stunning in a white shimmering saree won the Icon of the Year award. She was joined by Maniesh Paul, who won the Lokmat Most Stylish Host award at the event.