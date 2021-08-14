Lisa Haydon shares first pic of her baby girl, Lara





In July, Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani welcomed their third child, a baby girl and the doing parents shared the first pic of their bundle of joy.

The proud father penned a heartfelt note and revealed his little angel. "MY GIRLS @lisahaydon and LARA...Finally caved and created an Instagram account. Going to try and share what drives and motivates me at home and at work @hubble.connected where we are building the future of baby technology and revolutionising the future of parenting!" he wrote.

On the other hand, Lisa too shared the pictures and shared, "We love you baby girl with everything you've got..You are heavenly perfection."

In February, Lisa Haydon announced her third pregnancy. She revealed that she is expecting their third child, a daughter with Dino. She said, “So, I’ve actually been meaning to get on here to have a chat with you all and catch you up on stuff that’s been happening lately. Honestly, the only reason I haven’t so far is- pure laziness, there is no other excuse for this behaviour. She then asked her son Zack to tell everyone what’s inside her tummy, to which he said- ”A baby sister”.

For the unversed, Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani tied the knot in October 2016. They welcomed their first son, Zack in 2017 and second son Leo in 2020.