Lisa Haydon is nervous ahead of third baby’s birth





Preggers Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child with Dino Lalvani is nervous about her delivery. She is ten weeks far from her delivery but the expected mommy is worried. She and Din are already parents to two sons, Zack and Leo.

She reasoned about her nervousness, “Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks.”

Sharing a bikini beach photo with Leo, Lisa Haydon wrote that she is grateful that the beaches in Hong Kong have opened.

“On another note, so thankful the beaches in Hong Kong have opened after endless months of lockdowns. They are truly more magical and cleaner than I’ve ever seen them. April is my favourite beach month here – the water is still crisp, the sun not too hot and the beaches not yet super crowded. Love that this year Leo gets to share the beach with us. He already loves the water. Maybe he’ll be an early swimmer,” she wrote.

In February 2021, Lisa shared an adorable video to announce the news of her third pregnancy. From the video, we can conclude that the family is desperately longing for a baby girl.

In the video, the mommy-to-be said that she did not make early announcement of her pregnancy because of "pure laziness." Lisa said: "So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that's been happening lately." Soon she is joined by her son Zack and joined in the conversation. Lisa said, "So, oh look Zack's come just in time. 'Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?... "A baby sister," says Zack.

Lisa married Dino Lalvani in October 2016 in Thailand and blessed with their first baby Zack in 2017 and their second baby, Leo, was born in February 2020.