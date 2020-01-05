Lisa Haydon flaunts nine-month baby bump





Lisa Haydon is in the ninth month of pregnancy and the model-actress flaunted her heavily pregnant belly. Lisa is expecting her second child with husband Dino Lalvani. The duo is already blessed with a son, Zack in the year 2017.

Pregger Lisa slipped into a teeny sleek black bikiniwith hair open with flowery background. "Any day now," she captioned her post. Filmmaker Farah Khan, actress Dia Mirza, designer Nishka Lulla and her followers wished her safe and healthy motherhood.

In her eight-month of pregnancy, Lisa flaunted her heavy baby bump.

She captioned her photo in red dress, “One month ago and now one month to go.!!”

In October, the actress headed for a beach vacation and shared pictures from beach vacation with her husband Dino Lalvani and son Zack.

The model-turned-actress hit the beach in black bikini and also shared an adorable picture from her beach vacation in which her son Zack is kissing her baby bump.

Heavily pregnant Lisa also shared her picture from the gym. She shared how it is finding difficult to exercise these days. She wrote, "My sister dragged me to the gym today as I’ve had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc.. but I think it’s really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train , I’m only going to get bigger Ok, with that in mind , let’s do it. #healthynotskinny."

Lisa Haydon married businessman Dino Lalvani in 2016 and the couple blessed with a son Zack in 2017.