Lisa Haydon expecting third child





Model-actress Lisa Haydon, who is a mother of two is expecting her third child with husband Dino Lalvani. The couple is a parent to two kids, Zack and Leo. While Zack was born in 2017, Leo was born in 2020. Lisa Haydon announced that she is due in June.

Lisa shared an adorable video to announce the news of her third pregnancy. From the video, we can conclude that the family is desperately longing for a baby girl.

In the video, the mommy-to-be said that she did not make early announcement of her pregnancy because of "pure laziness." Lisa said: "So, I have been meaning to get up on her and chat with you all, to catch you up on some stuff that's been happening lately." Soon she is joined by her son Zack and joined in the conversation. Lisa said, "So, oh look Zack's come just in time. 'Zacky, can you tell everyone what's inside of mommy's tummy?... "A baby sister," says Zack.

Lisa Haydon got married to British entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016 in a hush-hush beach wedding in Thailand.