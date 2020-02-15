Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani blessed with a baby boy, named Leo

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Saturday, 15th February 2020,07:02


Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani turned parents again. The couple was blessed with a baby boy and the ecstatic parents named their second bundle of joy, Leo. Lisa and Dino already have a three-year-old son, Zack.

The 33-year-old actress announced the arrival of their son's arrival with a heartwarming picture of Zack holding the newborn’s hand.

The actress captioned the adorable pic as, "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama. 'Leo & Zack' #Brothers And my forever valentine- Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me.#HeartRevolution".

Lisa Lalvani got married to beau Dino Lalvani in October 2016 and the couple welcomed their first child, Zack on May 17, 2017. 

Congratulations to Lisa and Dino!


