Life will never be the same: Neetu remembers Rishi Kapoor on death anniversary





Neetu Kapoor penned a heartfelt note on Rishi Kapor’s first death anniversary. she captioned a throwback monochrome picture of her and Rishi. "All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on .... #rishikapoor."

Many celebrities and fans reacted to Neetu’s moving post. Soni Razdan wrote, "He is missed by us all."

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture with her father on Instagram and wrote, "If only i could hear you call me mushk once more ...'Until we meet again we think about you always, we talk about you still, you have never been forgotten, and you never will. We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.'– Dorothy Mae Cavendish I love you always."

On the occasion to the actor’s first death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor organised a havan at her home and it was virtually joined by the family members.

Rishi Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain said that Ranbir and Neetu will perform a havan and the family will join in through Zoom. “Neetu is having an online havan puja, that she and Ranbir will do. We will also be a part of it through Zoom,” she told Pinkvilla.

A photo was shared by Riddhima Kapoor’s husband Bharat Sahni from puja which has Rishi Kapoor’s framed portrait adorned with rose garland.