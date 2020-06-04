Legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dies at 90





Legendary filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who directed some classic movies like Rajinigandha, Khatta Meetha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat, Shaukeen among others passed away at 90. He breathed his last at his residence on Thursday. He died of age-related disease.

Ashoke Pandit, President of The Indian Film And Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), informed that Basu Chatterjee was suffering from age related ailments: "He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He wasn't keeping well for quite some time due to old age and died at his residence. It's a great loss to the film industry."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late filmmaker in a tweet: "Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti." West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the legendary filmmaker in a tweet of condolence: "Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Rajanigandha, Byomkesh Bakshi, Rajni among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans and the entire film fraternity."

The Indian Film And Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) mourned Basu Chatterjee. The tweet reads, "IFTDA mourns the demise of legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee. A Master of Humour who delved into social and moral issues through his films. We pray to the almighty to bless his noble soul and give courage to his family to bear the irreplaceable loss."

Shabana Azmi, who worked with him in 1977 film Swami, Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan mourned the demise of the legendary filmmaker.

She tweeted, Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP

Basu Chatterjee's last rites will be held at Santacruz Crematorium today afternoon.