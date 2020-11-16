Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85





Noted Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away after battling for his life for more than a month at Kolkata’s Velle Vue hospital. He breathed his last at 12:15 pm. On October 6, he was admitted to the hospital after he tested Covid-19 positive. He was 85 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

“We declare with a heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today. We pay our homage to his soul,” Belle Vue Clinic released the statement.

Career spanning over six decades, the Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor is best known for 1959 film Apur Sansar, part of the acclaimed Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali trilogy, Charulata, Devi, Teen Kanya, Ghare Baire, Ganashatru and other films.

Soumitra Chatterjee also acted as Feluda in two films directed by Mr Ray - Sonar Kella and Joy Baba Felunath. His was last seen in 2019's Sanjhbati.

Soumitra Chatterjee worked with noted filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, Tapan Sinha, Goutam Ghose, Aparna Sen and Rituparno Ghosh.

Chief Minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolence on Twitter, "Feluda is no more. 'Apu' said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned. Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan and several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and his admirers across the world".

Our honourable PM Narendra Modi also expressed condolence.

“Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the prime minister tweeted.