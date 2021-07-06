Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98





Legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last atHinduja Hospital in Mumbai a non-COVID-19 facility this morning. He was 98.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor's Twitter handle.

The ‘Mughal-e-Azam’actor passed away due to prolonged illness. “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who treated Kumar, told PTI. Dilip Kumar’s last rites will be performed at 5pm today. His remains will be cremated at the Juhu Cemetery.

Due to age-related illness, Dilip Kumar has been in and out of the hospital. For the last one week, he has been admitted to the ICU of the Hinduja hospital. On Monday, Saira Banu had confirmed that he was recovering and will be discharged soon, “We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving. We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon. Saira Banu Khan (sic),” read her tweet via Dilip Kumar’s official handle.

Career spanning over five decades, Dilip Kumar acted in several hit movies including ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Naya Daur’ and ‘Ram Aur Shyam’. He was last seen in 1998 film ‘Qila’.

The matinee idol was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contribution to Indian cinema.