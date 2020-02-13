Leaked Video: Aditya Narayan, Neha Kakkar exchange garlands





A video is leaked from the set of ‘Indian Idol 11’ which showed a pandit chanting mantra and Aditya Narayan is holding two garlands and Neha Kakkar standing on stage. The contestants and ‘Indian Idol 11’ judges Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya were seen at the stage cheering for the couple.

It was a shaadi special episode and all the contestants sang foot-tapping numbers. Neha looked stunning in a pink traditional out and Aditya looked dapper in white sherwani. Vishal and Himesh along with the contestants were dressed in a traditional outfit.

For quite sometime, Neha and Aditya’s wedding rumour are doing the round on the show. Actually, it all started by the Aditya after he expressed his liking for Nehu. He announced that he will get married to Neha on the Valentine’s Day.

However, noted singer and Aditya Narayan’s father Udit Narayan spilled water on their wedding report. He said that Aditya and Neha’s romance and marriage is all publicity gimmicks to boost the TRP of the show. But at the same time he said that he adores Neha as she is a wonderful girl and would love to have her as their bahu.

“I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu,” he was quoted as saying.

Both Neha and Aditya’s parents have appeared on ‘Indian Idol’ and gave their approval for the wedding. However, it turned out to be a publicity gimmick.

However, Udit Narayan said that he would love to see his son getting married and when it would happen like the “whole world to share that moment with them”.