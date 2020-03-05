Leaked: Ranbir, Alia’s sparkling romance in ‘Brahmastra’





A dance sequence from Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ was leaked and it showed real life lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt matching steps. It is foot tapping number and the couple seems to have a lot of fun. Alia donned a white tee, blue denim and a long red shrug and Ranbir is wearing a jacket. This is Ranbir and Alia’s first film together and the duo promises sparking chemistry.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on December 4 and will be released in four languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. ‘Brahmastra’ will be high on VFX work.

Ayan Mukherji had earlier called Ranbir and Alia's love the "guiding light" of 'Brahmastra'. Sharing a throwback picture of the couple at a VFX studio, he wrote, "Ranbir and Alia needed to work as one unit and that relationship was more important than their individual characters because at its heart, our movie is a love story. There has been a lot of love since then..."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a pivotal role. Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Prateik Babbar and Shah Rukh Khan will have important part in the trilogy.

The movie was shot in places like Bulgaria, Mumbai, Varanasi and Manali.