Leaked pic: Pregnant Kriti Sanon flaunts baby bump on ‘Mimi’ set





A leaked image from the set of ‘Mimi’ was surfaced on net and it showed Kriti Sanon flaunting her baby bump. The actress is playing the role of a surrogate mother in the movie.

In the photo, Kriti is seen dressed in a simple blue and red salwar kameez and can be seen sitting on stairs caressing her baby bump.

Kriti has gained 15 kgs for her role in the film. Talking about gaining weight for ‘Mimi’, Kriti earlier said in an interview, "For me, putting on so many kilos is actually a challenge as it’s very new for my body. I have to in a way fight my metabolism and increase my calorie intake to gain that much weight in a short time."

"But I'm excited to see the transformation. It's a role very close to my heart and I want to give it everything I can, even if that means not taking up any other work in the process," she added.

Kriti recently wrapped up the second shooting schedule of the film in Jaipur.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios, 'Mimi' is slated to hit theatres in July 2020.

"There's a thrill in telling poignant stories and then there's a thrill in telling ones that are based on true events. Mimi is one such tale," Vijan had said in a statement at the time of film announcement.

"It explores a beautiful relationship between a woman who never wanted to be a mother and one who can't wait to be one. What's unexpected about the story is the humorous vein that runs through it and that's what makes Mimi exciting," he had added.