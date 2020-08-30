Lata Mangeshkar’s building sealed, singer and family safe





As a precautionary measure, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s building. They have taken this step because the building has residence of many senior citizens. The 90-year-old singer resides in Prabhukunj building at Peddar Road in south Mumbai.

The Mangeshkar family released a statement, in which they said that the building was sealed as it houses many senior citizens. “We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building and it is mandatory to take these precautions. Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations was a simple familial one this time to co-operate and support social distancing”, the statement read.

The family asked not to give heed to any kid of speculations. “Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well being and safety of all the senior citizens especially and all the other residing members as well.

“By God’s grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe,” the statement read.