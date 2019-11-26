Lata Mangeshkar still in hospital, doing very good: reveals family





Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in hospital but she is recovering well. Veteran singer’s niece, Rachana Shah stated that the singer is doing very good but is still in hospital. She added, “Discharge time frame is presently not important”

Her niece, Rachana told PTI, “She is doing very good. We are happy.” When asked about when Mangeshkar would be discharged from hospital, Shah said, “Discharge time frame is presently not important. What's important is how well she is recovering.”

The statement sent to all the media outlets read, “Dear Friends. We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank You for being there. God is great.” Last night, Lata Mangeshkar’s publicist had also released a statement through her Twitter account which said, "Lata didi is stable. The progress is steady and good. We look forward to taking her home as she gets well. Thank You for your prayers and support."

Lata Mangeshkar was rushed to Mumbai Breach Candy hospital after she complained of breathlessness.

Ever since Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to hospital, fake news of her death rumours did the round on net. Refuting the death rumour, Lata's niece Rachana confirmed that the veteran singer is doing fine and she also urged fans to "ignore all the fake reports."

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, tweeted that the legendary singer is stable. He wrote, "A group of doctors from Cleveland Clinic, US, visited Lata Mangeshkar ji today. Happy to inform, her health is steadily improving."