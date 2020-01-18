Lata Mangeshkar, Hansal Mehta, Rohit Roy, Neena Gupta pray for Shabana Azmi





Bollywood celebs like Lata Mangeshkar, Hansal Mehta, Rohit Roy, Neena Gupta and many others took to their social media account to wish Shabana Azmi a speedy recovery.

Hansal Mehta, The Mumbai-Pune expressway has always been dangerous and there is little or no monitoring to prevent rash driving. Have seen so many terrible accidents there. Hope #ShabanaAzmi is fine. Dear @OfficeofUT please improve safety on this route urgently. It is quite a death trap.

Himash Kohli, Wishing you a speedy recovery @AzmiShabana Ji. Please take good care of yourself. Lots of love and respect.

Lata Mangeshkar, Deeply upset after hearing Shabanaji was hurt in a car accident. My prayers for a speedy recovery.

Rohit Bose Roy, Shabana ji is a fighter!! She’s going to be up and about soooon! Sending you all my love and best wishes. ?@AzmiShabana? get well soonest

Arvind Kejriwal, Came to know abt Shabana Azmi ji’s accident. I pray to God for her fast recovery and good health.

Neena Gupta, Thank god we pray fr u shanana https://twitter.com/danhusain/status/1218516206182981633 …

Shobhaa De, Prayers for my darling school friend.

Sayani Gupta, Heard about @AzmiShabana 's accident. Gowd So scary. Anyone has am update as to how she is doing now?

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor requested all not to share pictures of Shabana Azmi’s accidet as it is very disturing, The ‘Badlapur’ actor wrote, "To all my dear friends in the media if someone has met with an accident please do not splash their pictures all over it can be extremely distressing to their family and loved ones. This is just a humble request thank you"

Shraddha too tweeted the same, "This is a request to all our friends in the media if someone has met with an accident please don’t put up those photos. Please have some empathy and sensitivity and think how distressing this can be to their family members and loved ones. Please take it down immediately. Thank you."