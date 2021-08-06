Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi in ‘BellBottom’ impresses netizens





Bollywood actor enacted the role of late PM of India, Indira Gandhi. Her transformation as the late PM in the film impresses the netizens.

Lara opened up about the transformation and called it a huge challenge and credits her team behind her look.

At the trailer launch, Lara said that all it took was a call for her to get onboard to play Indira Gandhi. "I'm playing Mrs Indira Gandhi in the film. That's me. All it took was a call and they said that Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi's role. That is all it took, before I even heard the script. But yes, of course, there is a great responsibility when you're portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her."

"As you all know that the film deals with a hijack situation that happened during her tenure. Given the dramatic events that were unfolding, she was somebody who was extremely centred and not really prone to any dramatics. So it was important to portray her in that form. I had a great time. There was a lot of homework and research that went behind it. But it was an opportunity of a lifetime that I'm thankful for," she added

‘BellBottom’ is inspired from the real-life incident that took place in 1984. An Indian aeroplane was hijacked by the terrorists and all its passengers being taken hostage.

Soon after the trailer released, #LaraDutta started trending on Twitter and tops the trends section on Tuesday evening.

"OMG... this is Lara Dutta, our Miss Universe. She nailed it... looking forward for this movie," tweeted a user, while another wrote: "Is she Lara Dutta? Unrecognisable". "My goodness! She is Lara Dutta!" exclaimed a Twitter user.