Kushal Punjabi's body kept at Cooper hospital til wife arrives for last rites





Television actor Kushal Punjabi’s body was kept at Mumbai Cooper hospital till his wife Audrey Dolhen and three-year-old son Kian arrive for the last rituals. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai's Pali Hill home on Friday. He hang himself to death due to the ongoing tension between him and his wife.

Before ending his life, Kushal Punjabi left behind a suicide note in which he mentioned that that his property should be divided 50-50 between his parents-sisters and son Kian. He did not hold anyone responsible for his action.

Doctors did not suspect any foul play as they there was a ligature mark on his neck due to hanging. However, the final report will be drafted only after getting the forensic reports.

Karanvir Bohra was the first one to break the sad news of Kushal Punjabi’s demise. He wrote on early Friday morning, " Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi. I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life."

From Akshay Kumar, to Farhan Akhtar, Baba Sehgal, Karan Patel, Mohena Kumari Singh, Kavita Kaushik, Shweta Tiwari, and Jay Bhanushali expressed their grief over Kushal's sudden demise.