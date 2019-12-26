Kushal Punjabi commits suicide, hangs himself





On Friday morning, we woke up with the sad news of television actor Kushal Punjabi’s death and now it is learnt that it was not a natural death but the actor hanged himself to death. Yes, you heard it right, Kushal Punjabi committed suicide by hanging himself.

The actor was found hanging at his Mumbai home. He was 37. Under what circumstances, the actor took this drastic step is not yet known. More details are awaited.

TV actor Karanvir Bohra shared the sad news on Twitter and expressed his shock over the sudden loss. Karanvir tweeted, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast.”

Singer Baba Sehgal also took to Twitter to express his grief. “I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi,” he wrote.

Karan also posted a long and emotional note along with a picture of Kushal’s picture. He wrote in the note, “Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I’m still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I’m gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya.”

The post was flooded with comments from actors who were shocked at the revelation. Shweta Tiwari wrote, “What??? Oh my god! When? And how?”

Ravi Dubey commented, “What?????” while Vikas Kalantri wrote, “Wait what ????? When did this happen. Really really sad. Cant believe this. May his soul rest in peace shocked”.

"We will get Kushal's body by afternoon and his last rites will take place post 1pm today," added Chetan Hansraj.

He is now survived by his wife, Audrey Dolhen and their son.

May his soul rest in peace!