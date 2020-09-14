‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor Sanjay Gagnani tests positive for Covid-19





Actor Sanjay Gagnani of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ fame has been tested positive for Covid-19. He has quarantined himself at home.

Sanjay wrote, “I have been fighting since I was a child. I am not a survivor. I am a warrior. #ichoosetofightback.”

After the actor has been tested positive for the virus, the shooting was stopped. Only after sanitation of the set, the shooting of the show will resume.

According to a Times of India report, the actor is also trusting on home remedies besides medication. “I’m also doing regular steam inhalation and salt water gargles. I am sipping on warm water to soothe my throat and eating plenty of fruits”.

Sanjay Gagnani had high fever since a few days and had isolated himself before he got tested for the virus.