Kunal Kemmu shares 'Two Halves of His Heart’, Soha and Inaaya





Kunal Kemmu shares an adorable picture of his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and he calls them the two halves of his heart.

"The Two Halves Of My Heart," Kunal captioned the image. The picture showed Soha is seen holding the little girl in her arms.

Seeing the picture, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan could not resist herself from dropping a comment.

"Gorgeous two," Kareena wrote.