Kunal Kemmu poses with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan

Posted By: Daliya Ghose On Thursday, 19th March 2020,04:03


Kunal Kemmu has shared a lovely picture in his Instagram account posing with actress and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan. The picture shows Bebo rounding her arms around Kunal’s shoulder.  

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “KK AND KKK..That’s too many K’s in one frame @kareenakapoorkhan”.

Days back, when Kareena made Instagram debut, among several Bollywood celebrities Kunal Kemmu also welcomed Bebo with a photo of them together.

He declared that Instagram became a lot cooler after his sister-in-law Kareena entered it. "Instagram just got cooler.. welcome @kareenakapoorkhan," posted Kunal Kemmu. Soon after, Kareena commented, "@khemster2 not that I wasn't always stalking you."

On the work front, Kareena has Karan Johar's 'Takht' and 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan in her kitty.


